Sada Baby, Teejayx6, Mir Fontane and More: New Projects This Week

Sada Baby is prepared to start the year off right. The Detroit rapper, who dropped his critically acclaimed debut studio album, Bartier Bounty, in 2019, returns with his first release of 2020, Brolik. The mixtape features 16 tracks, including “WWF,” “The Big Red Whoop,” “7 Mile Shuffle” and Kut n Kordial,” as well as contributions from the likes of G Herbo, Fredo Bang, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, BlocBoy JB and FMB DZ.

Teejayx6’s vision for 2020 is clear. Last month, the “Swipe Lesson 3” rapper delivered eight tracks with the release of his Black Air Force Activity 1 project. Now, he’s back with his 2020 EP. The Detroit native behind the popular tracks “Profiles,” “Swipe Story” and “Dark Web ” ushers in the new year with five new songs including “Bodybag,” “Off White” and “2020.”

Days after Christmas, Mir Fontane gifted his fans with his new EP, This Pain Different. In his feelings, the Who’s Watching the Kids 2 rapper from the Southside of Jersey spreads the vibes with his project that houses the records “Turtle Time,” “GG (Good Game)” and “Feel the Same.”

