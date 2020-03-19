Eminem Opens Up About 24-Year-Old Daughter Hailie, Being a Father

Eminem opens up about fatherhood while speaking with Mike Tyson on the former boxer's Hotboxin With Mike Tyson podcast, which premiered on Thursday (March 19).

During the interview, Em spoke fondly of his 24-year-old daughter Hailie, who has become a popular social media influencer. Tyson asked Em if Hailie has a boyfriend or babies yet, to which he replied, "Not babies, nope." He then added, "Just, um, boyfriend and she's doing good. She's made me proud for sure. She graduated from college, 3.9." While Em did say Hailie is 23 in the clip, she actually just turned 24 in December, which likely means this interview was recorded last year.

Eminem went on to talk about his role as a dad to a niece and another child. "I have a niece that I have help raised too that's pretty much like a daughter to me and she is 26," he said. "And I have a younger one that's 17 now. So when I think about my accomplishments that's probably the thing I'm the most proud of is that—is being able to raise kids."

Elsewhere in the interview, Eminem talked about his long journey into the rap game—from battle rapping to eventually getting discovered by Dr. Dre. The Detroit rhymer also shared some of his boxing stories with Iron Mike and how he was never a good boxer when he was a teenager.

Check out Eminem's interview on Hotboxin With Mike Tyson below. Fast forward to the 32:41 mark to hear Em talk about his daughter Halie and being a father.