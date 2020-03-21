21 Savage is questioning Young Chop's mental capacity after the Chicago producer-rapper dissed him on Instagram Live on Saturday (March 28).

21 addressed the issue on his Instagram Story on Sunday (March 29). Posting a screenshot of the "I Don't Like" beat maker, he added the comment, "Make sure y'all go get his tape when it drop cuz he need da clout and pray for him cuz he done lost his mind."

In a follow-up post, 21 laughed off Chop's assertion that he had more jewelry than the Grammy-winning Atlanta rapper.

"Dis aint even half," he added to a photo of his big watch collection.

21Savage via Instagram

While on quarantine, Chop has been on a dissing spree on IG Live for the last several days. He zeroed in on 21 over the weekend.

"I state facts. Yeah, I'm saying niggas' names. Yeah, 21, all y'all niggas some bitches. What's up? On God," Chop said. "And I'm in Atlanta. And 21, we live in the same area. Tell the people that. We live in the same fucking area. We go to the same Walmart, nigga. What's up, nigga. Let the people know that."

He also went back and forth with the likes of Mike Will Made-It, Nav and others.

On Tuesday (March 24), Chop called Meek Mill scary, which prompted a response from the Philadelphia rapper on Twitter.

"It’s obvious chop having some mental issues... y’all be gassing stuff so much y’all just gone ignore it! I been getting beats from him for years hope he get well," Meek typed.

While Chop is passing the time on self-quarantine by dissing rappers, other artists are trying to find more creative ways to spend isolation.