Irv Gotti Making TV Show About Murder Inc. Label

Irv Gotti is working on another major television project and this one is very personal to him.

On Wednesday (Feb. 12), Irv hopped on his Instagram page to announce that he's developing the Murder Inc. television project. "Y’all Ready!!! I promise to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth so help me GOD," he wrote in the caption alongside a photo of the Murder Inc. logo.

"The rise. The fall. The feds. The beefs. The love. The hate. The wins. The loses. Everything will be told," he continued."And it’s a TV Series. Cause I’m telling the whole entire story. The beginnings with nothing. To the Glory Years. To times that was like A LIVING HELL. Y’all Ready for it? A HIP HOP STORY!! #murderinctvseries."

Murder Inc. Records was one of the most successful music labels under Def Jam from 1999 to 2003. The roster was stacked with superstar talent that included Ja Rule, Ashanti, Charli Baltimore, Lloyd and more.

Then, on Jan. 3, 2003, Murder Inc.'s office was raided by federal agents who were looking for evidence of possible money laundering by Irv Gotti. The case would eventually go to trial in 2005 with Irv and his brother Chris Gotti winning an acquittal from a jury on all money laundering charges.

Currently, Irv is still in the music business but has gained notoriety as a television producer as well. He created and produced a BET series called Tales, which is a scripted anthology show that recreates stories through classic rap lyrics.

There's no word on when the Murder Inc. TV show will hit the small screen.

