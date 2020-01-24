YG Arrested for Felony Robbery After Police Search His Home

YG has just been arrested a few days before he's set to take the Grammy Awards stage to pay tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle.

XXL has confirmed with the L.A. County Sheriff's office that YG was taken into custody following a police search of his San Fernando Valley home in California on Friday (Jan. 24). According to TMZ, the raid happened around 4 a.m. when police showed up with a warrant to search the premises. YG was home at the time. The Compton rapper is being charged with robbery, which is a felony in the state of California. Details surrounding the case aren't immediately clear.

The 4Real 4Real artist is currently in custody at Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles with bail set at $250,000. His next court date has been set for Jan. 28. His arrest may hinder his plans to perform at the Grammy Awards all-star tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle. YG was scheduled to perform the posthumous honor with Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, DJ Khaled, John Legend and Kirk Franklin live from STAPLES Center.

As for his legal troubles, this is the second police raid of YG's home in less than a year. Back in July of 2019, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department came to the rapper's house because an SUV registered in his name was involved in a police chase that resulted in a shootout earlier in the month. The shooting left one deputy wounded and one pedestrian dead.

YG was not home at the time of the previous raid, and later clarified that he had no involvement in the incident.

"I was nowhere near the scene of this incident, I was in Hollywood recording in the studio all day," YG wrote on Twitter at the time. "I was there until after midnight on the 4th of July and didn’t learn of these events until after they happened!"

Earlier this month, the rapper was a victim of robbery. In a police report YG filed on Jan. 7, he reported that up to $400,000 worth of jewelry was taken from his hotel room between 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 11 a.m. the next morning.