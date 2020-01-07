YG is reportedly missing a whole lot of jewelry.

According to a report TMZ published today (Jan. 7), the 4Hunnid rapper filed a police report on Monday for grand theft. The "FDT" MC told police that up to $400,000 worth of jewelry was taken from his hotel room. The incident happened a week before he filed the report.

YG reportedly asserted that a briefcase, which contained high-priced pieces, that was placed on top of a safe between 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve and 11 a.m. the next morning was lighter than usual. The 4Real 4Real rapper told cops that he noticed the missing jewelry on Jan. 1 but didn't file the report until five days later.

The outlet reports that YG had numerous people going in and out of his hotel room that night. There aren't any suspects in the case so far, but investigators plan to view security from the night in question.

The robbery report comes shortly after YG apologized to the LGBTQ community. Ten minutes after the clock struck 12 on Jan. 1, YG came clean and apologized to anyone he may have offended in the past.

"It’s been brought to my attention that my old views on life was ignorant," YG posted. "I apologize to the LGBTQ kommunity for ever komin across like i was anything but respectful and accepting. Live. Love. Ya Life. Gang."

XXL has reached out to YG's camp for comment.