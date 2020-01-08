Woman Accuses Trouble of Pulling Her Out of Car by Hair, Chipping Her Tooth

Trouble is facing some serious accusations after an alleged altercation.

On Wednesday (Jan. 8), Atlanta news outlet 11 Live reported that Trouble, born Mariel Semonte Orr, was in an altercation with a woman after leaving a party on New Year's Day (Jan. 1). A police report that the Atlanta Police Department has given to XXL reports that a woman accused the rapper of pulling her out of a car by her hair, which resulted in the wig coming off.

The woman also accuses the rapper of pushing her to the ground, which allegedly caused her to chip a tooth and bruise her knuckles. The police report indicates the woman's injuries were visible.

The allegedly incident began after the woman allegedly saw Trouble grab another woman's butt at a New Year's Eve party they'd attended together in Georgia. That led the alleged victim to confront him. She says the incident happened some time after the pair drove off. At some point during the drive, the woman says Trouble told her, "I got something for you." The alleged victim reportedly later told police she “feared for her life and called her sister so that she could know what happened before it happened,” and gave her sister Trouble's license plate number just in case.

Trouble made headlines early last year after calling out T-Pain for saying he'd have snitched if he was in a similar situation as 6ix9ine. Pain's comments stemmed from an interview where 6ix9ine was brought up, and Trouble wasn't feeling the singer's thoughts.

"Aint this the same nigga was screamin “I’m sooo Hoooood'!" Trouble wrote on Twitter at the time, along with a clip of Pain's interview. "I forgot, its only entertainment! Dese niggaz so pussy in real life! @TPAIN Im ashamed of u dawg."

XXL has also reached out to Trouble's team for comment.