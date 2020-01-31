Lil Wayne Funeral Album: 20 of the Best Lyrics
There aren't too many rappers in hip-hop history who have put together a run like Lil Wayne. The Louisiana legend is now 13 albums deep, with countless platinum and gold plaques and multiple Grammy Awards to his name. While it seemed like he might step away from music a few times, he's here and engaged on his latest album, Funeral. Today, we explore some of the best raps on the 24-track offering.
The follow-up to 2018's Tha Carter V, Weezy teased Funeral back in 2016. Now it has finally seen the light of day, and the title matches the theme. There are various references to death, both literally and symbolically—guns, shooting, attending funerals, closed caskets. It's almost as if Wayne is trying to move on from his past self.
Those personal changes and differences don't affect Wayne's trademark style of punchlines mixed with an out-there sense of humor. And for this go-round, he's joined by an eclectic mix of rappers, including Jay Rock, the late XXXTentacion, Lil Baby, Big Sean, his close friend 2 Chainz and more. Weezy also didn't skimp on the content, as the album is almost a full 80 minutes.
The focus here is that Funeral is packed with moments of Weezy being his usual self, making outrageous references and seemingly enjoying his time in the booth. For a long-term veteran like himself, still having that love for hip-hop is beautiful. Enjoy the 20 best lyrics from Weezy's Funeral below.
"Funeral"Lil Wayne
"Shoot a pussy nigga in the face, closed casket/Look his pretty kid in the face, poor bastard/Tears runnin' down his bitch face, romantic/Two straps on me like the old Bo Jacksons"—Lil Wayne
"Mahogany"Lil Wayne
"I'm a Libra, I weigh it out/Hope the reaper don't take me out/I'm too eager to wait it out/Stuck the heater in Satan's mouth"—Lil Wayne
"Mama Mia"Lil Wayne
"Droppin' these jewels, it's precious like I'm droppin' my jewelry/I'm out of my Gucci, you not on my Gucci, that's not an exclusive/Designers, excuse me, massagers masseuse me/Oops, I mean masseuses massage me, I'm gruesome, I'm grimey"—Lil Wayne
"I Do It"Lil Wayne
"I treat the Wraith like that bitch is Suzuki/I need a favorite woman like The Fugees/It's me, Sean, and Baby, we lit as Three Stooges/My skate stance is goofy, my bae ass is stupid"—Lil Wayne
"Stop Playin With Me"Lil Wayne
"Put my foot down in this bitch, these nigga twinkle toes/Nigga sit down you a bitch I heard your seat unfold/Way up in the nose bleeds, hold your head back, squeeze your nose"—Lil Wayne
"Clap For Em"Lil Wayne
"Call me Kurt Cocaine, wilin' like I'm Nirvana/I eat it like a piranha, she got a tongue like iguana/She wear her hair like E. Honda, a birthday suit for pajamas/I'm only here 'til mañana, she say no habla España"—Lil Wayne
"Bing James"Lil Wayne featuring Jay Rock
"Miss me with that bullshit, I'm just tryna make a plate/White Lamborghini truck, bitches call it yola-yay/Choppers raised ablaze, Smith N' Wesson in my breakaway/Peep the different shit from behind these Aviator shades"—Jay Rock
"Not Me"Lil Wayne
"Yeah, Uzi on my seat/Money on my mind, so I usually overthink/Yeah I'm runnin' out of time, so I bought another rollie/Once upon a time, that's the moral of the story"—Lil Wayne
"Trust Nobody"Lil Wayne featuring Adam Levine
"Two fingers, I keep 'em crossed, I can't be lookin' for peace/I've been lookin' at the stars and they don't glisten for me/I've been lookin' in the mirror, he don't listen to me"—Lil Wayne
"Know You Know"Lil Wayne featuring 2 Chainz
"I'm a need a million-dollar bitch, and a million more/She know I'm a million-dollar nigga, with a million hoes/Chilling way up in my condominium on the millionth floor/She said that these niggas broke, they make her sick, she healing slow"—Lil Wayne
"Wild Hogs"Lil Wayne
"Hold you for ransom, now you the hostage/Call up your family, give 'em the options/Tell 'em to cash it, put 'em in boxes/Do not deal with 12 'cause you dealing' with monsters"—Lil Wayne
"I Don't Sleep"Lil Wayne featuring Takeoff
"I'm gettin' naked with these bitches, I'm on Eliannte, Cialis/Breakin' records in these bitches/Wait I think, this ho need Jesus, I need water/She said D's, them double D's that float in water"—Lil Wayne
"Ball Hard"Lil Wayne featuring Lil Twist
"Taught my bitches how to whip it/Now they whippin', fast learners/Chicken heads, whippin' chickens/I felt like a black colonel"—Lil Wayne
"Bastard (Satan's Kid)"Lil Wayne
"I'ma keep shooting til the bitch stop recording/Real sharp shooter, I don't feel like arguing/Real sharp shooter, I don't miss my target/I don't miss my thottie, I just miss my homie"—Lil Wayne
"Get Outta My Mind"Lil Wayne featuring XXXTentacion
"Sun is scorchin' in my head, bunch of bunkers in my head/Talkin' bunkers in my head, Willy Wonkahs in my head/All these junkies in my head, then it sunk into my head"—Lil Wayne
"Piano Trap"Lil Wayne
"Percocet got me vertical/Them Uzis get so surgical/Shooters, they shoot like Türkoğlu/Murder you, then bury you"—Lil Wayne
"Line Em Up"Lil Wayne
"She said I got a vanilla aftertaste/Cut his face, let him use his blood for his aftershave/A real pump, it ain't nothin' like South Park/Pistol whip you 'til you know the serial number by heart"—Lil Wayne
"Darkside"Lil Wayne
"Got some cocaine and a couple blunts/It's ashes to ashes, dust to dust/.44 plastic, the rubber bust/We don't wear masks, it must be us"—Lil Wayne
"Never Mind"Lil Wayne
"I'm a pimp, under pressure but it's necessary/Treat a bad bitch better than the veterinary/Eat a bad bitch unless she got that hairy, hairy/I could take your ex out my vocabulary"—Lil Wayne
"T.O."Lil Wayne featuring O.T. Genasis
"Walk around like I'm Yosemite/Extra clip, that's my amenities/I'ma send shots like a Hennessy/Bitch, I'ma shoot like a penalty" —O.T. Genasis