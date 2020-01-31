Lil Wayne Funeral Album: 20 of the Best Lyrics

There aren't too many rappers in hip-hop history who have put together a run like Lil Wayne. The Louisiana legend is now 13 albums deep, with countless platinum and gold plaques and multiple Grammy Awards to his name. While it seemed like he might step away from music a few times, he's here and engaged on his latest album, Funeral. Today, we explore some of the best raps on the 24-track offering.

The follow-up to 2018's Tha Carter V, Weezy teased Funeral back in 2016. Now it has finally seen the light of day, and the title matches the theme. There are various references to death, both literally and symbolically—guns, shooting, attending funerals, closed caskets. It's almost as if Wayne is trying to move on from his past self.

Those personal changes and differences don't affect Wayne's trademark style of punchlines mixed with an out-there sense of humor. And for this go-round, he's joined by an eclectic mix of rappers, including Jay Rock, the late XXXTentacion, Lil Baby, Big Sean, his close friend 2 Chainz and more. Weezy also didn't skimp on the content, as the album is almost a full 80 minutes.

The focus here is that Funeral is packed with moments of Weezy being his usual self, making outrageous references and seemingly enjoying his time in the booth. For a long-term veteran like himself, still having that love for hip-hop is beautiful. Enjoy the 20 best lyrics from Weezy's Funeral below.