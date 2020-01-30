Lil Wayne Says Young Thug Might Be on Funeral Album

Don't look now, but it looks as though Lil Wayne and Young Thug have cleansed any bad blood between them—and their being on good terms might have led to a new Thugger and Tunechi collab.

In a soon-to-be-released episode of N.O.R.E.'s Drink Champs podcast, a snippet for which hit the internet on Thursday (Jan. 30), Weezy speaks on the perceived issues between himself and Thugger. For his part, Weezy, who sued Thug for attempting to name a project Carter 6—which could have violated the copyright attached to Wayne's Tha Carter series—says everything's all good on his end.

"I don't want to give up too many features, but he might be on there too," Weezy says in the interview, indicating that Thug could be on his new project.

At an earlier point of the discussion, Weezy says he didn't really have hard feelings toward Thugger for dropping a project called Barter 6, which was Thugger's way around the laws surrounding Weezy's Tha Carter franchise.

"I looked at it as just total respect," Tune said of Thugger naming his 2015 project in reference to Tha Carter series. "Also there was no dissing on there. [Young Thug] didn't diss me at all, so I looked at it as all respect."

Weezy, who also notes that he's had personal conversations with Thug, continues by emphasizing the amount of respect Thugger's shown for him. "Before he say one word to me, he always let me know how much he respect me and how much he is a fan of my shit," he says.

Weezy's comments are surprising ones for fans. Back in April 2015, Lil Wayne's tour bus was shot up by an associate of Birdman and Thugger's. Thugger and Birdman were never charged in relation to the crime, but the shooter, Jimmy Winfrey (a.k.a. PeeWee Roscoe), reportedly called Birdman shortly after the shooting. Winfrey was sentenced to 10 years behind bars months later in November 2015.

Thugger, who toured with Machine Gun Kelly and more last year, has yet to comment on the possibility of his inclusion on Weezy's latest. However, last year, Thugger said Weezy was too spoiled to be cool with him.

Check out a clip of what Weezy's got to say about the matter below.