Lil Wayne Drops Funeral Album: Listen to New Songs

And just like that, Lil Wayne season is upon us once again.

On Thursday (Jan. 23), Tune revealed his anticipated new album Funeral would be coming on Friday (Jan. 31). After a slight delay, the New Orleans rapper stays true to his word and delivers his 13th solo LP. The Young Money head honcho's new offering comes complete with 24 songs. Features include XXXTentacion, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Lil Baby, Jay Rock, The-Dream and more.

The new album follows Weezy's Tha Carter V album, which featured the single "Uproar" and was released in September 2018 following years of delays due to label issues with Cash Money Records.

Last summer, Weezy spoke with XXL about the Funeral LP, which was initially slated to come out toward the tale end of 2019. He kept most details close to the vest but did offer up a few tidbits.

"I’ve worked with a bunch of artists already," Wayne said. "I don’t want to give up the goods on too many. Lil Baby. I’m a big Lil Baby fan. So it was a swap type of thing. You send me a song, I send… that type of thing. But actually he demanded that he work with me. That’s a new thing these days. Back in the days when I was doing it, there was no such thing as you send me your song. You had to be in the studio with that person. He demanded that. So I respected that. We got to do the session together. We was out here in New York, not long ago. Probably a month ago. It was him, I and Big Sean."

The album features production from London on Da Track, LoopHoles, Rio, Academics, MonstaBeatz and more.

Listen to Lil Wayne's new Funeral album below.

Lil Wayne's Funeral Album Tracklist

1. "Funeral"

2. "Mahogany"

3. "Mama Mia"

4. "I Do It" featuring Big Sean and Lil Baby

5. "Dreams"

6. "Stop Playin With Me"

7. "Clap For Em"

8. "Bing James" featuring Jay Rock

9. "Not Me"

10. "Trust Nobody" featuring Adam Levine

11. "Know You Know" featuring 2 Chainz

12. "Wild Dogs"

13. "Harden"

14. "I Don't Sleep" featuring Takeoff

15. "Sights and Silencers" featuring The-Dream

16. "Ball Hard"

17. "Bastard (Satan's Kid)"

18. "Get Outta My Head" featuring XXXTentacion

19. "Piano Trap"

20. "Line Em Up"

21. "Darkside"

22. "Never Mind"

23. "T.O." featuring O.T. Genasis

24. "Wayne's World"