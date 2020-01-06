9lokknine Arrested for Carrying Concealed Firearm, Potentially Faces Up to Five Years in Prison

9lokknine could be facing some serious prison time.

According to a Miami-Dade County arrest record obtained by XXL on Monday (Jan. 6), the "Az-Za" rapper, born Jacquavius Smith, was arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed firearm in Miami last Friday (Jan. 3). Under Florida law, a person found guilty of illegally carrying a concealed firearm faces a maximum of five years in prison or five years in probation and a $5,000 fine.

While the arrest record doesn't specify whether 9lokk had a license to carry a concealed firearm, a person in Florida have to be 21 years of age to obtain one. Since 9lokk is 19, it wouldn't be legally possible for him to have such a certification.

This isn’t 9lokknine’s first run-in with the law. In May of 2019, the rapper was arrested in Orlando, Fla., on 17 criminal charges, including possession of cannabis with intent to sell, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and third-degree grand theft of a firearm. In October of 2018, the rapper was arrested in Florida for possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted delinquent, grand theft in the third degree, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and carrying a concealed firearm.

At press time, the status of the case surrounding his May 2019 arrest is unclear, but this most recent arrest certainly wouldn't help his case.

XXL has phoned into Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for information on when and if 9lokknine has been released from their facility. However, his Instagram account has been active since his arrest and he's appeared in at least one video and photo posted to his Instagram account, so it appears likely he's been released.

Last month, 9lokknine, who's signed to Cash Money Records, released a video for the bass-heavy street banger "Bakkwoods" last month. He also appears on a YNW Melly song called "223s," which was released in 2018.

XXL has reached out to 9lokknine's camp for comment.

Miami-Dade Police