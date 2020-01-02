Diddy Calls DaBaby the Hottest in the Game Right Now

Diddy has some lofty praise for DaBaby.

On New Year's Day (Jan. 1), footage of Diddy meeting with DaBaby outside of Story nightclub in South Beach surfaced on social media. In the video, we can see the Bad Boy Records founder speaking with the Kirk rapper at the entrance of the club before they hosted their New Year's Eve party alongside DJ Khaled. During their conversation, Diddy gave DaBaby his blessing and deemed the "Suge" rapper the hottest act in the industry.

"You're the hottest in the game, you know what I'm sayin," Diddy told DaBaby.

Within the past year, the 2019 XXL Freshman has piled on the momentum with Baby on Baby and Kirk, two albums that solidified his rise to stardom. He's also won awards and has been nominated for a 2020 Grammy Award. His hit songs like "Suge" have caught the attention of millions of fans including President Barack Obama, who included the song in his 2019 year-end playlist on Spotify.

Diddy isn't the only one who believes DaBaby is on a winning streak. Before the end of 2019, Drake also gave the North Carolina rapper a major co-sign. At the Toronto stop of DaBaby's Kirk tour last month, Drake made a surprise appearance on stage and performed with the "Bop" rapper. While on stage, the OVO Sound founder didn't waste any time in giving DaBaby his blessing.

"2018, 2017, I used to watch you rep your city," Drake told DaBaby in a video posted to the Kirk MC's Instagram timeline. "I used to watch you love your city. And look, we don't say this to each other enough as rappers but I wanna say congratulations. You're killing this."

DaBaby seems to be captivating most of the heavy hitters of the rap game. Who's next?