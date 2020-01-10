Who’s the Best Storyteller in Hip-Hop?

New year, same podcast. XXL's Hip-Hop Moments of Clarity is back like it never left.

On today's episode (Jan. 10), XXL's hosts tackle topics like the best storytellers in hip-hop debate, the ongoing beef between French Montana and 50 Cent and DaBaby's multiple brushes with the law and more.

The hosts for today's episode include XXL's Editor-in-Chief, Vanessa Satten, veteran journalist Shaheem Reid and hip-hop entrepreneur Rahman Dukes. This is the lineup for this week's episode, but the hosts and guests can change from week to week.

Dominating the focus of this episode was the subject of just who, exactly, is the best storyteller in rap history. The question, which was originally posed by XXL on Twitter, resulted in Slick Rick trending on Twitter after fans threw him into the discussion. Names like The Notorious B.I.G., Ice Cube and many more also popped up.

In pettier news, our podcast hosts discuss the ongoing beef between 50 Cent and French Montana. After beefing about which rhymer was the first to own a Bugatti in the tri-state area, their war seems to continue. Since the newest battle between them still rages on in the new year.

DaBaby, who's become one of XXL's latest Freshmen superstars, found himself at the center of conversation as our hosts broke down his recent arrest. On Jan. 3 in Miami, DaBaby was detained by the Miami Police Department for allegedly assaulting a concert promoter who allegedly shorted him $10,000. He was arrested later that day before being let go two days later.

Some other topics discussed during this week's episode include Roddy Ricch and Justin Beiber's fight for the No. 1 spot on the Spotify charts and the tragic loss of Rae Sremmurd's stepfather.

Listen to XXL's Hip-Hop Moments of Clarity podcast on iTunes, Spotify and Stitcher. Check out the latest episode of the podcast on YouTube below.