French Montana Accuses 50 Cent of Being an Informant

French Montana continues to fan the flames of his burning feud with 50 Cent.

On Tuesday night (Jan. 7), French uploaded what purports to be a police document that stems from some Murder Inc affiliates' attack on 50 at the Hit Factory in March 2000. The encounter left 50 with a stab wound.

Towards the end of the document, 50 Cent's born name, Curtis Jackson, is listed as an informant. French, who's been beefing with the Power producer on social media recently, also previews a new song dissing 50 in the post.

"WHERE IM FROM IT DOESNT GET NO WORSE THAN THIS .... A REAL LIFE RAT WOWWWW 59 IS A GOVERNMENT INFORMANT AND HERE’s THE PAPER WORK TO PROVE IT !!" French writes in his Instagram caption. "I SWEAR THIS IS MY LAST POST .... !! THIS BEEF IS OVER ..... HE ALREADY CALLED THE SYSTEM ON ME !! I HAD TO PUT THE NAIL IN THE COFFIN HOW CAN YOU SUPPORT ANYTHING THIS GUY DO !! LIKE FATHER LIKE SON HIS NAME IS HIGHLIGHTED JUST INCASE U CANT FIND THE DINOSAUR LOL WORD TO IRV AND BLACK CHILD !!"

It should be noted that this alleged police document has been largely deemed a fake by folks on the internet for years now, and members of Irv Gotti's camp, including 50's longtime adversary Ja Rule, have alluded to this alleged paperwork for a long time.

French and 50 have been firing shots back and forth for the past couple of weeks. Shortly before New Year's Day, 50, who did shows overseas last year, went in on French for copping a 2008 Bugatti model and supposedly taking out a 60-month loan for it.

After French responded to Fif, the Montana rapper continued to fuel the beef by calling the Queens MC a rat on Instagram. French also accused 50 of buying fake streams for French's 2019 single "Writing's on the Wall."