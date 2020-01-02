DaBaby Detained by Police, Questioned About Robbery

UPDATE:

According to a statement by the Miami Police Department, DaBaby was not arrested by Miami police on Thursday afternoon. The rapper was detained and taken to police headquarters to be questioned by detectives regarding a robbery investigation. Police cannot confirm his involvement in the case but he is not under arrest.

Furthermore, updates regarding DaBaby's detainment will be provided by Miami police in an e-mail on Friday morning (Jan. 3) at 8 a.m. EST.

In addition, video of the alleged robbery has also surfaced. A member of DaBaby's entourage reportedly robbed a man on a Miami street. In video footage of the apparent robbery, one man in a grey hoodie appears to be rummaging through the pants pockets of another man, who appears on the ground dressed in a red and white shirt. Two other men stand nearby watching the incident unfold. DaBaby is not shown in any of the robbery footage.

The man in the grey hoodie attempts to pull the other man's pants off, seemingly looking for something, while the two other men stand by and watch. Then the three men who are reportedly part of DaBaby's entourage retreat to a nearby black SUV to take off as the robbery victim gets up off the ground. Before the SUV drives away, one of the men comes back out of the vehicle and punches the victim, knocking him back on the street.

Read the Miami Police Department's statement and watch the robbery below.

ORGINAL STORY:

DaBaby just had another encounter with law enforcement. This time, the rapper was in Miami when he was detained by police.

On Thursday afternoon (Jan. 2), video of the 2019 XXL Freshman being handcuffed by Miami police and escorted to a police car surfaced on the internet. In the video, a spectator documents the situation and says that DaBaby is being arrested. You can also see DaBaby's Billion Dollar Baby label artist Rich Dunk walking behind DaBaby as he appears to be recording the incident on his phone, possibly documenting the entire situation.

The circumstances surrounding his latest police encounter haven't been announced. The Kirk rapper has been in Miami for the past couple of days. On his Instagram account, DaBaby posted photos of himself having fun in the South Florida city, taking photos with Rich The Kid as well.

This news comes a week after DaBaby was detained by police and given a citation for marijuana possession and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer in his hometown or Charlotte, N.C. That same day he said the local police department was paying him unnecessary attention.

"Someone died last night while the police department wasting resources and officers to harass me in attempt to make a bad example out of me," he wrote in one tweet addressing the situation. "When in reality, i’m the most positive example the city of Charlotte got. Especially for anybody in the streets of Charlotte and the KIDS."

XXL has reached out to DaBaby's camp and the Miami-Dade police for comment on his possible arrest.