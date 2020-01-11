50 Cent Supports Oprah Leaving #MeToo Documentary, Says Film About Russell Simmons Accuser is “Bulls*!t”

50 Cent is adding his two cents to the situation surrounding the previously Oprah Winfrey-backed documentary that highlights one of Russell Simmons' accusers.

50 applauded Oprah's move to separate herself from the project on social media on Friday night (Jan. 10). "Alright,alright,alright Oprah we love you, thank you for responding and if you ever need me for anything I’m here," he captioned a screenshot of a news report revealing Oprah had backed out of the deal.

In another post, he flat out called the upcoming film BS. "Obama’s production company also passed on this documentary," Fif typed. "Oprah stepping away from it speaks volume. We are all in support of the me too movement just not this bullshit."

50's comments came just hours after the mighty O announced she was stepping down from the project, which she was slated to serve as executive producer on.

“I have decided that I will no longer be executive producer on the untitled Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering documentary and it will not air on Apple TV+,” Oprah said in a statement. “I want it to be known that I unequivocally believe and support the women. Their stories deserve to be told and heard. In my opinion, there is more work to be done on the film to illuminate the full scope of what the victims endured, and it has become clear that the filmmakers and I are not aligned in that creative vision.”

The film is still slated to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this month.