Lil Durk Talks to YNW Melly While Rapper Is in Jail

YNW Melly appears to be in good spirits as he awaits his trial for two counts of first-degree murder.

On Sunday (March 24), Lil Durk talked to Melly on the phone, and the conversation was shared on the Melly's Instagram Live. They didn’t talk about the case, but Durk, along with his OTF artist King Von, offered words of encouragement and told the Florida rapper that he will get out of jail soon.

Melly, who is currently in Broward County Jail, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the double-homicide case. Prosecutors allege that the embattled rapper, whose given name is Jamell Demons, shot and killed 21-year-old YNW Sakchaser (born Anthony Williams) and 19-year-old YNW Juvy (Christopher Thomas Jr.), two friends that were a part of his YNW crew.

YNW Bortlen (born Cortlen Henry) also pleaded not guilty to the same murder charges as well as two counts of accessory after the fact. He's being accused of helping Melly cover up the double murders by making it appear that the two victims were killed in a drive-by shooting—which was the duo's original story.

Before he surrendered to Miramar, Fla. authorities to face the murder charges on Feb. 13, Melly posted a photo of himself with Sakchaser and Juvy on Instagram. In the caption for the post, Melly says that there are rumors and lies were being spread about him regarding the murders.

You can watch Lil Durk talk to YNW Melly on Instagram Live below.