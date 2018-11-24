Juelz Santana made a big moment even bigger by turning a Diplomats show at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, N.Y. into a celebration of his proposal to longtime girlfriend Kimbella, on Friday (Nov. 23).

Video captured of the proposal shows Juelz and Kimbella kneeling toward the front of the stage engaging in a kiss, while a crowded stage of spectators including Cam'ron, Jim Jones and Freekey Zekey look on getting footage with their phones. After breaking from their embrace, Juelz whips out the ring and shows it off before he places it on Kimbella's finger. All this is done while Santana's "My Love" track fittingly plays in the background.

Somewhat hilariously, the couple is so excited about the moment, neither notices that Juelz placed the ring on the wrong hand until Capo, who has been through this before, steps in to make the correction.

Killa also captured footage of the special moment, which he posted on Instagram. "@thejuelzsantana proposes to @kimbellasworld .. at da Apollo.. she said YES!! Harlem shit," he captioned his clip.

Later on that night, Kimbella posted a reaction on social media. Sharing a photo of her ring on Instagram, she captioned the pic, "Good night, literally, What a night to remember! ‍♀️."

The couple has been together for nearly a decade. They have two children together, a son named Juelz and a daughter named Bella.

The proposal comes only a day after Dipset dropped the reunion album Diplomatic Ties.

A few rappers have decided to settle down with the loves of their lives in 2018. Chance The Rapper proposed to his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley back in July. Last month, Mustard popped the question to his longtime significant other and mother to his children, Chanel Thierry.

Watch the heartwarming footage of Juelz proposing to his longtime girlfriend Kimbella below.