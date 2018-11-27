December 2018 New Music Releases

With the year 2018 soon coming to a close, it is without a doubt that this year has been a monumental one for hip-hop. From crossing generational barriers to navigating dominant streaming platforms to experiencing viral success, rappers this year have certainly upped the ante. December is no exception to this, with a handful of artists looking to get one more project on the board before the new year is upon us.

We’re set for three new releases from certified rap stars when Ice Cube (Everythang’s Corrupt), Gucci Mane (Evil Genius) and XXXTentaction (Skins) drop off new projects on Dec. 7. As the final month of the year unfolds, we’ll also be seeing a few more releases from legends and newcomers alike, including Method Man’s The Meth Lab Season 2: The Lithium (Dec. 11), and Lil Keed’s new mixtape, Talk To ‘Em (Dec. 12). That Friday, Dec. 14, Offset is anticipated to complete the trifecta of solo projects from the Migos members with his debut solo effort, which has yet to have a confirmed title. Also on the 14th, Vic Mensa is slated to drop his Hooligans EP.

While there is still plenty of room for surprise releases and freshly announced projects to appear as the month continues, as of this writing, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will close out 2018 with his Hoodie SZN album on Dec. 21.

Check out of the projects that are dropping in December below.

See New Music Releases for December 2018