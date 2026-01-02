YoungBoy Never Broke Again will not face charges after being the passenger in a vehicle where drugs were discovered during a recent traffic stop in Utah.

On Wednesday (Dec 31), a Utah Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-15 that was occupied by YB, a female passenger and a male driver, Utah's KUTV reports. During a search of the vehicle, drugs and a significant amount of cash were discovered. The driver and female passenger admitted the drugs belonged to them and YB was not charged, police say.

"I do believe there was money in the vehicle, but it didn't seem to be any kind of tie to the drugs," UHP Sgt. Mike Alexander to KUTV. “In consultation with the Utah County Attorney’s Office, it was decided that charges would be screened against those two individuals for the possession of those illicit drugs."

Authorities did not name the two persons charged with the drugs.

XXL has reached out to NBA YoungBoy's attorney for comment.

NBA YoungBoy, who wrapped up his highly successful MASA Tour in November, has been living in Utah since 2022. In 2024, he was arrested while on house arrest and charged with running a prescription drug fraud ring and gun possession in the state. He entered plea deals in both cases and was sentenced to 23 months for the gun charges. He was released last April before being pardoned by President Trump in May.

Watch KUTV's News Coverage of the NBA YoungBoy Traffic Stop