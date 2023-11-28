Nardo Wick is reportedly under police investigation after two members of his entourage punched and knocked out an eager fan who approached the rapper for a photograph.

Nardo Wick Fan Punched, Knocked Out by Rapper's Entourage

On Tuesday (Nov. 28), TMZ shared a video of the incident. The clip shows an excited fan walking up to Nardo and his team after the 2022 XXL Freshman performed a show at Club Skye in Tampa, FL on Sunday (Nov. 26). Almost immediately, a member of Nardo's team lands a sucker punch on the kid's face, and the fan's head hits the brick wall. Another entourage member then tackles the fan to the ground. Nardo then runs to the 20-year-old's aide as he lies unconscious on the ground.

Per TMZ, a source claimed the young man wanted a photo, and told the outlet he was taken to a local hospital and treated for a severe concussion. There appears to be some concerning hemorrhaging. It's reportedly unclear if the fan will sustain any long-term damage.

When asked for comment, a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department confirmed they were "aware" of the matter and looking into it.

"On Monday, November 27, 2023, at approximately 1:17 a.m., following a concert at Club Skye (1509 E. 8th Ave), an adult male victim, attempted to approach the performer for a photo, when individuals who appear to be affiliated with the performer punched the victim," Tampa PD said in a statement. "Immediately following the incident, the victim was transported to a hospital located outside of the county, where the report was later made. Following the report being filed on November 27, 2023, Tampa Police immediately began their investigation. At this time, the victim remains in critical, but stable condition."

The statement concluded, "Detectives are aware of the videos circulating social media and are interested in speaking to anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information that would assist in identifying the suspects."

XXL has reached out to Nardo Wick's team for further comment.

Shordie Shordie Punches Fan in the Face For Throwing Up Gang Signs

The Nardo Wick fan wasn't the only hip-hop supporter who recently got hit in the face. Shordie Shordie was seen on video throwing hands with a supporter while performing in October. The Baltimore city rapper reportedly attacked the fan because he was throwing up gang signs, and Shordie clarified the person he put paws on was no fan of his.

"That was a disrespectful-a*s n***a who needed his face slapped," he said in an Instagram Story after video of the fight surfaced. "And we did that."

