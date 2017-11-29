N.E.R.D and Future Keep It “1000” on New Song

Ahead of the release of their first album in seven years, N.E.R.D drop another high-profile collaboration, this time teaming up with Future on "1000."

Rapping over frantic drums, synth stabs and a looping vocal sample, Future spits, “Brand new coupe costs a couple hundred thousand/Got some models in the bed and they coming by the thousands/Them young goons never sleep, they somewhere prowling/Everywhere we go, they tote the choppers by the thousands.”

Pharrell handles the hook on "1000," singing, "One, zero, zero, zero," while Future chimes in with an Auto-Tune version of "One thousand!"

The collaboration between the trio and Future comes after N.E.R.D previously teamed up with Rihanna for their lead single "Lemon" and Andre 3000 on "Rollinem 7's." N.E.R.D's upcoming album, No_One Ever Really Dies, will also include guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Wale, Gucci Mane, M.I.A. and Ed Sheeran.

News of the group's return began to spread in October, when posters and billboards bearing their name popped up across the country. Earlier this month, N.E.R.D then announced their forthcoming album was complete with a Dec. 15 release date.

Listen to N.E.R.D's "1000" and check out the tracklist for their upcoming album below.

N.E.R.D's No_One Ever Really Dies Tracklist

1. "Deep Down Body Thirst"

2. "Lemon" Feat. Rihanna

3. "Voilà" Feat. Gucci Mane & Wale

4. "1000" Feat. Future

5. "Don’t Don’t Do It" Feat. Kendrick Lamar

6. "Kites" Feat. Kendrick Lamar and M.I.A.

7. "ESP"

8. "Lightning Fire Magic Prayer"

9. "Rollinem 7’s" Feat. André 3000

10. "Lifting You" Feat. Ed Sheeran

11. "Secret Life of Tigers"

N.E.R.D Music