Megan Thee Stallion is reportedly set to make history as the first rapper to show off her body-ody-ody on the cover of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue.

On Friday (July 9), PageSix reported that the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper is slated to be on one of the covers of the upcoming annual issue. “She’s the biggest star [right now], so it’s a no-brainer and they love surprises,” a source told the publication.

The situation seems pretty top secret, with multiple models doing cover-style shoots. “[The Sports Illustrated team] actually still don’t even know who the cover girl will be. Still undecided. No one will know until the day of the unveiling," another source told PageSix.

If she did grace the cover, the "Body" rapper would be the first hip-hop artist to be on the cover. Fellow Houston native and "Savage (Remix)" contributor Beyoncé was on the cover of the 2007 issue, in doing so, she became the first non-athlete/non-model to be featured on the cover. The new issue of Sports Illustrated's annual swimsuit issue hit stands on July 19.

XXL has reached out to Megan Thee Stallion's team for comment.

After a short break earlier this year, Megan returned with the new single "Thot Shit" last month. The track peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100. Megan is currently prepping the follow-up to her debut album, Good News, which dropped last November and includes the Grammy-winning single "Savage (Remix)" featuring Queen Bey. There have also been reports that Megan will have a cameo in the upcoming She-Hulk film franchise.