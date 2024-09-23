Macklemore Tells Crowd ‘F**k America’ During Performance Supporting Palestinian Refugees

Macklemore tells a crowd "f**k America" during a recent show supporting Palestinian refugees.

Macklemore Disses America

On Saturday (Sept. 21), Macklemore was performing at the Palestine Will Live Forever Festival in benefit of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees. The event was related to the war in Gaza, and Macklemore has been a staunch advocate for Palestinian rights in the wake of the conflict.

Video captured during one particular part of the show shows Macklemore appearing to be saying "f**k America," causing the crowd to go wild.

"Straight up, say it, I'm not gonna stop you," Macklemore says. "Um, yeah, f**k America."

The show comes after Macklemore dropped his song "Hinds Hall 2" on Friday (Sept. 20), the sequel to his protest song "Hinds Hall," which was released back in May. The sequel features appearances from rappers anees and MC Abdul.

Macklemore Drops Protest Song That Includes Drake Diss

Macklemore has been delving heavily into politics this year, dropping "Hinds Hall" in support of Palestine. Palestine has been relentlessly bombed and attacked by Israel since October of 2023.

Fans first noticed the track when Macklemore made some jabs against Drake. However, in the full context of the song it appears Macklemore was merely saying people should pay more attention to the atrocities of Palestine and less about what's going on with Drake and Kendrick Lamar's ongoing beef.

"Yet the music industry's quiet, complicit in their platform of silence/What happened to the artist, what do you got to say?" Macklemore spits. "If I was on a label, you could drop me today and be fine with it cause the heart fed my page/I want a ceasefire, f**k a response from Drake/What you willing to risk, what you willing to give?"

Drake ultimately never responded to the diss.

Check out Macklemore saying "f**k America" below.

Watch Macklemore Say "F**k America" During Charity Concert