Macklemore Fan Arrested for Warrant After Joining Rapper on Stage at Concert

A Macklemore fan wanted by the police left the rapper's show in Slovakia in handcuffs after appearing on stage.

Macklemore Fan Gets Arrested After Appearing on Stage

On Sunday (Aug. 18), Macklemore performed at the Lovestream Festival in Bratislava, Slovakia. During the "Thrift Shop" rapper's set, he was joined by an excited fan who happened to be wanted by the police. After the woman quickly posted photo evidence of her experience on social media, an individual noticed the woman's face from a database of wanted suspects and immediately alerted the police.

According to a press release put out by the local authorities, "The police subsequently waited until the woman on the stage was an adult and detained a 24-year-old woman from Bratislava, on whom the court was issued an order to impose imprisonment, which the young woman was avoiding. The woman was subsequently escorted to the premises of the institution for imprisonment."

Why Was the Woman Arrested?

According to TMZ, the 24-year-old woman is a bartender who was fined for streaking topless during a 2019 football match in Slovakia. It is unclear if that was the reason for her arrest.

Macklemore addressed the show in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Aug. 21), though he did not mention the viral moment.

"It rained as hard as rain can fall," he captioned a series of photos from the show. "Lightning vigorously pierced the Bratislava Slovakia sky. The Lovestream festival evacuated. I waited and paced the backstage corridor, unsure if we were meant to touch the stage that night. But finally, just as we had given up hope the festival informed us they were letting the people back in. I’m sure some went home, but from my eye 25,000 beautiful drenched humans resumed in their places with spirits as charged as the lightening in the distance. We had come too far to turn back and the weather gods gave us a window."

See Macklemore's Post Celebrating His Show in Slovakia