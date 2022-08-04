Machine Gun Kelly’s Tour Bus Vandalized With Homophobic Slur

Machine Gun Kelly's tour bus was tagged with a homophobic slur and a huge phallic symbol during his tour stop in Omaha, Neb.

Machine Gun Kelly is currently on the backend of the North American leg of his Mainstream Sellout Tour. On Thursday (Aug. 4), during a stop in Omaha, Neb. at the CHI Health Center, MGK's hot pink tour bus was vandalized. Video of the defaced vehicle was shared by Facebook user Leona Drake. In the clip, a large drawing of a penis and a rudimentary smiley face can be seen scrawled along the side of the bus. Drake walks to the other side to get another view. Someone then accosts her and tells her to stop filming and things even appear to get physical. An argument ensures before the guy gives up his efforts.

On the other side of the bus, the words "Rap Devil" are spray painted as well as the slur "faggot." The recording ends following another brief argument with the men standing outside Machine Gun Kelly's tour bus.

XXL has reached out to Machine Gun Kelly's team for comment. You can see video of the bis below.

The rapper-turned-rock has six shows left on his tour in North America before he takes the jaunt across The Pond starting on Sept. 17. From there, he will perform 14 shows in Germany, Ireland, Scotland, England, The Netherlands, Italy and more. MGK's tour has featured some wild moments. In June, he smashed a drinking glass over his face during an afterparty.

See Video of Machine Gun Kelly's Vandalized Tour Bus Below