Lupe Fiasco Says He’s a Better Lyricist Than Kendrick Lamar

After a tweet from a hip-hop fan account went viral asking whether Lupe Fiasco or Kendrick Lamar is the better lyricist, Lupe is setting the record straight on which rapper between the two is the best.

On Saturday (Sept. 19), the @choice_rap Twitter account tweeted the question "Who’s the better lyricist? Lupe Fiasco or Kendrick Lamar." The tweet went viral with rappers, radio personalities and bloggers weighing in.

That same day, Andrew Barber, founder of hip-hop blog Fake Shore Drive, tweeted, "Lupe once said 'You far from the hood like limousine trunks' ."

Then today, Kxng Crooked asked, "So aight then let’s settle it.. Kendrick or Lupe?" while Hot 97 radio jock Peter Rosenburg tweeted, "man @LupeFiasco has fixation on people who say Kendrick is # 1 ...he has made fun of me and called me a nut hugger for years over it... THAT SAID ..Lupe is RIDICULOUS as a lyricist and does not get the accolades he deserves ...I understand having a chip on his shoulder."

Later in the day, the discussion on Twitter heated up again, centering around which of the two rappers is best. In a since-deleted tweet, which was in response to what appears to be a fan Twitter page asking who is the better lyricist—K-Dot or Lupe—the Chicago MC wrote, "Lupe but..."

Lupe then responded to Kxng Crooked's initial tweet. The House rapper replied, "You are making it worse ahki... ." Shortly after, the former 2007 XXL Freshman shared his candid thoughts on the topic.

LupeFiasco via Twitter

"In my own words...once again for you bitches...I love me some KDot...always have always will. With that said do think I he’s a good lyricist?," Lupe tweeted. "Yes. Do I think he’s the best lyricist? No. Do I think it’s lyricists that are better than him? Yes. Is he a better artist than me? Yes."

LupeFiasco via Twitter

The veteran rhymer then reiterated that he believes he's better than Kendrick. "Is he a better lyricist than me?," he says before answering his own question. "No. Does he make better songs than me? Yes. Did I think control was ridicule? No. Am jealous of Kdot? No. Did I personally give him his props in chicago on stage as the next nigga to take the crown? YES. Is It on camera? Yes. Did I mean it? Yes."

LupeFiasco via Twitter

Lupe later deemed himself and the Compton native successful legends in the game. "Does my opinion matter Obviously. Does your opinion matter? Yes. Does your opinion matter to me? No. Are we both legends? Yes. Are we both successful? Yes. Is it a bunch of unsuccessful niggaz that keep pushing this? Yes Section 80 is my fave. TDE is my favorite rap label Bye."

LupeFiasco via Twitter

After concluding his opinion on the social media debate, Lupe shared that he'll be dipping his toe in the trap music game, thanks to Lil Uzi Vert and Travis Scott.

"I’ll be making & releasing trap music for the next couple months," he adds. "Shout to @trvisXX @LILUZIVERT and others for the inspiration. I felt like picking up a new hobby and area of rap that i never really took serious serious but I’ve been studying and making sketches #TAPETAPE."

LupeFiasco via Twitter

Although Kendrick hasn't entered the chat, Top Dawg Entertainment's president Punch did and laughed. "Lol.," he wrote in response to Lupe's deleted tweet.

In 2018, Lupe spoke on Kendrick Lamar's rap skills and said he isn't a "top-tier" rapper. After catching heat, Lupe apologized. Maybe the two XXL Freshmen can battle it out on a track one day?