Luh Tyler Has Something to Say to Ice Spice and GloRilla in His ABCs

Luh Tyler is cool with everybody. He's not the kind of rapper to stay in beef or throw disses on the internet. The bags he's collecting are different thanks to the way he's moving out here: staying to himself. On the way to the top as the youngest in charge right now, the 17-year-old Tallahassee, Fla. native can't do that too much though, because he's got a legion of fans pushing him forward. There are moves to make and shows to take. Aside from the music that got him to his spot in the 2023 XXL Freshman Class, Luh Tyler's chill energy can't be denied. His swagger factor shines through when ripping through a word association game in his version of the ABCs.

For many of the 26 letters in the alphabet, Luh Tyler mentions friends and famous rap peers. The letter C makes him think of his friend, C Stunna. Tyler appears on the Fort Myers, Fla. rapper's song "Why U Hatin?," released last month.

Fellow 2023 Freshman GloRilla gets some love from the Tally rapper, too. "I f**k with GloRilla," Tyler says for the letter G. "She hard." By the time I arrives, it's clear Luh Tyler has women rappers on his mind. "Ice Spice," he begins. "She got the feature with Nicki. She doing good and she look good."

Rappers Doe Boy and L.O.E. Shimmy, another South Florida friend to Tyler, also get some time in the spotlight. Watch Luh Tyler spread the love in his ABCs below.

Watch Luh Tyler's 2023 XXL Freshman ABCs

The Freshman issue of XXL magazine hits stands everywhere on July 18. See Finesse2tymes, Lola Brooke, Rob49, Fridayy, GloRilla, 2Rare, SleazyWorld Go, Central Cee, Real Boston Richey, Luh Tyler, TiaCorine and DC The Don's official Freshman pages. In addition to interviews with all 12 artists in the 2023 Class and Freshman cyphers producer Pi'erre Bourne, it includes interviews with Lil Baby, NLE Choppa, Boosie BadAzz, Toosii, DDG, Saba, producer Go Grizzly, engineer Jaycen Joshua, singer Coco Jones, SinceThe80s' President Barry "Hefner" Johnson and AEW wrestler Swerve Strickland, plus a look back at what the 2022 XXL Freshman Class is doing, hip-hop's love for golfing featuring Scarface, OMB Peezy and pro golfer Harold Varner III, conversations with 10 new artists making noise and a deep dive into A.I. hip-hop songs. You can also buy the 2023 XXL Freshman Class issue here.

2023 XXL Freshman Travis Shinn for XXL loading...