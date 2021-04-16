LPB Poody’s ‘Batman’ Lyrics

In late February, LPB Poody unleashed the JBFlyBoi-produced "Batman." The Orlando, Fla. native shows off his punchlines with clever bars over jumpy 808s. Since the new joint was released on Feb. 12, the 20-year-old rapper has clearly delivered a TikTok smash with more than 2 million video creations being made with "Batman" as the background music.

But the track isn't just famous on the video-sharing app. "Batman" has also secured more than 19 million streams on Spotify alone and has become Poody's second-biggest record since 2019's "Address It."

Check out LPB Poody's lyrics for "Batman" below.

INTRO

(WeMakeBangerz)

(JBFlyBoi)

Aye, look (Oh, baby)

CHORUS

No, I can't be your Batman ’cause I be robbin' (I be robbin')

I don't want no lap dance, bitch, give me noggin (Bitch, give me noggin)

Why you laughing and playing? Ho, get from ’round me (Ho, get from ’round me)

You know I am the man, Mr. Miyagi (Mr. Miyagi)

Yeah, I got hoes from Japan, they call me papi (Across the countries)

I beat that pussy so good and leave it throbbing (Leave it, uh)

’Cause I be slangin' this wood, they wanna chop it (I swear)

No, I can't cuff on lil' shawty, don't do no coppin' (Come on)

VERSE 1

You'll think it's 808 the way this beat knocking

Florida boy shit, when they hear it, they go to boppin' (Aye)

She a lunch lady ’cause the joe she give is sloppy (I swear)

Stuffin' dick all in her ribs and she keep begging me to stop it (Yeah, yeah, aye)

They waiting for my mixtape, they telling me to drop it

But I gotta get my shit straight before I drop it

I be cuttin' up, might pull the plug right out the socket (Right out the socket)

I cut ’em like some paper with these scissors then I rock it (Then I rock it)

Now I got the key to the city, so I'ma lock it (So I'ma lock it)

You stressed out, you just worry ’bout how I got it (How I got it)

I keep hunnids and 50s all in my profit (All in my profit)

My life a movie, it's sad you gotta watch it (You gotta watch it)

Reach inside my pants and pull these bands out my pocket (Yeah)

I'ma make a mess in the city, they gotta mop it

Automatic stick come with titties, ain't gotta cock it

Glock got a dick, see a pussy and I'ma pop it (Aye, yeah)

CHORUS

No, I can't be your Batman ’cause I be robbin' (’Cause I be robbin')

I don't want no lap dance, bitch, give me noggin (Bitch, give me noggin)

Why you laughing and playing? Ho, get from ’round me (Ho, get from ’round me)

You know I am the man, Mr. Miyagi (Mr. Mi-what?)

Yeah, I got hoes from Japan, they call me papi (Across the countries)

I beat that pussy so good and leave it throbbing (Leave it, uh)

’Cause I be slangin' this wood, they wanna chop it (I swear)

No, I can't cuff on lil' shawty, don't do no coppin' (Aye, look)

VERSE 2

She gon' keep her hands in my pants ’cause she a freak (Say what?)

I told her that I'm celibate, ain't fuck in ’bout a week (I lied)

Sike, bitch, I lied, you can ride me to this beat (To this beat)

I hit her in a Benz, we fuckin' all in the street (All in the street)

She told me to recline, so I had to let back the seat (Let back the seat)

Pull out and she sucked it, I nut all over her mink (All over her, uh)

It's gon' be so hard to see when she open and blink

Like Halloween, I just tricked her outta her treat

CHORUS

No, I can't be your Batman ’cause I be robbin' (’Cause I be robbin')

I don't want no lap dance, bitch, give me noggin (Bitch, give me noggin)

Why you laughing and playing? Ho, get from ’round me (Ho, get from ’round me)

You know I am the man, Mr. Miyagi (Mr. Mi-what?)

Yeah, I got hoes from Japan, they call me papi (They call me)

I beat that pussy so good and leave it throbbing (And leave it, uh)

’Cause I be slangin' this wood, they wanna chop it (Talkin' ’bout, uh)

No, I can't cuff on lil' shawty, don't do no coppin' (Uh-uh, uh-uh)

Watch LPB Poody's video for "Batman" below as well.

