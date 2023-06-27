Lola Brooke’s Pen and Personality Are Nothing to Play With in Her ABCs

Lola Brooke’s pen and personality are both nothing to play with. The 2023 XXL Freshman’s in-your-face breakthrough track, 2021’s “Don’t Play Wit It” featuring Billy B, landed Lola her first spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this past April, debuting at No. 69. However, even through her hard-hitting bars and immediately recognizable New York City flavor, the Bed-Stuy native’s Brooklyn bravado equally matches her endearing disposition as well as her acute sense of humor. All of that is made abundantly clear in Lola Brooke’s version of XXL’s ABCs.

Getting the festivities started from jump street, Lola Brooke highlights her hunger for more with the letter A. “And, because I’ma keep it a buck with you, I always want," she says in the video below. “So, and I want this, and I want that, and also that, you get me?” For B, the 29-year-old MC puts on for her borough. “Brooklyn, Brooklyn, Brooklyn, Brooklyn, Brooklyn,” Lola exclaims. “’Cause you know I’m from Brooklyn, you gotta know that. And if you don’t know, check the caller ID, you heard? 718.”

Acknowledging her growing fan base, The Gators, with G and making “mommy” proud with M, the “Here I Come” spitter doesn’t forget to show some love to herself and her on-point pen game by the time the letter S rolls around. “Shyniece. That’s my government name, you know,” Lola Brooke declares. “Check the stats. Shyniece Thomas on the writer creds.”

Watch Lola Brooke as she lets her fun-loving ferocity fly in her XXL ABCs video below.

Watch 2023 XXL Freshman Lola Brooke's ABCs Video

