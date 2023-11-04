Lloyd Banks Plans to Charge Fans $100 for Cold Corner 3 Mixtape

Lloyd Banks is making plenty of noise with his just-released Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd Hr mixtape and he's not done yet. The former G-Unit soldier recently revealed that he plans to charge fans $100 for his next mixtape project, Cold Corner 3.

Lloyd Banks Tells Fan Cold Corner 3 Mixtape Will Cost $100

Lloyd Banks just dropped his second mixtape of the year, Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd Hr, and he's already got plans for his next project. The Queens, N.Y. rhymer jumped on X, formerly known as Twitter, last Wednesday (Nov. 1) to announce that Cold Corner 3 will be a paid release, costing fans $100.

In response to a person who seemed shocked by the rap vet's output of dropping two stellar mixtapes in one year, The Course Of The Inevitable 3: Pieces Of My Pain and now Halloween Havoc IV, the former G-Unit member told the fan his future plans for Cold Corner 3.

"CC3 won’t be on streaming sites," he tweeted. "Only available thru me for $100 then we'll see if they back the talking up."

Another fan chimed in and expressed his concern that $100 for a mixtape is too pricey, but Banks was undeterred.

The person wrote: "Damn dawg this economy sucks at that 100 is crazy high. I’ve been waiting on that s**t for a decade. I’ll prolly buy it but damn. How about [$50] [tears of joy emoji]."

Banks replied: "10 dollars per year..that’s not bad [tears of joy emoji]."

Nevertheless, Banks seems to be in high demand from his die hard fans.

Is Lloyd Banks Following Nipsey Hussle's Blueprint?

Also, it seems that Lloyd Banks is emulating Nipsey Hussle's cash-on-delivery blueprint. In 2013, the late rhymer sold 1,000 copies of his mixtape, Crenshaw, for $100 each. Even Jay-Z was among the buyers and was so impressed by Nipsey's hustle that he copped 100 units himself.

Two years later, Nip charged his fans $1,000 a piece for his 2015 limited-edition project, Mailbox Money. Nip reportedly sold 60 copies of the tape within a month.

Check out Lloyd Banks' tweets and listen to his great mixtape Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd Hr below.

Read Lloyd Banks Tweets About Cold Corner 3 Mixtape

Lloyd Banks tweet cold corner 3 mixtape. Lloydbanks/X loading...

Lloyd Banks on Cold Corner 3 mixtape. Lloydbanks/X loading...

Listen to Lloyd Banks' Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd Hr Mixtape