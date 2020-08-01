Lil Yachty is upset about being left off the list of nominees for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

On Thursday (July 31), MTV revealed its nominations for the upcoming awards show, which is set to air on Aug. 30. Lil Boat's "Oprah's Bank Account" visual, which has been lauded as one of the best videos of the year so far, failed to get any nods in any categories. On Friday (Aug. 31), the Atlanta rapper hopped on Instagram Live to vent.

"I be doing some shit. Putting my all in some shit," Yachty said. "People be trying to shit on that and try to discredit some of the things that I've done. Or discredit some of the shit I done did. Try to downplay it or like, try to make it seem as if that shit ain't nothin'. Or whatever the case may be. I don't fuck with that. Nah that shit is wack, bro. I don't know, that's all I gotta say. That shit is wack. VMAs is dumb wack for that shit. Nominations, all that shit is corny. Niggas don't be giving me no fuckin' respect. I don't fuck with that. But whatever."

Artists nominated in the Best Hip-Hop category include DaBaby ("Bop"), Eminem and Juice Wrld ("Godzilla"), Future and Drake ("Life Is Good"), Megan Thee Stallion ("Savage"), Roddy Ricch ("The Box") and Travis Scott ("Highest in the Room").

Boat's "Oprah's Bank Account" video, which features Drake and DaBaby and parodies The Oprah Winfrey Show, has collected nearly 17 million views and was even given props by Oprah herself.