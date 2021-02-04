Lil Yachty Is Making a Heist Movie Based on the Uno Card Game – Report

Lil Yachty is partnering with Mattel Films and once again jumping into the movie biz while doing so.

On Thursday (Feb. 4), Variety reports that Lil Yachty was developing an action heist film based on the popular card game Uno.

"I'm so excited to be part of this film with Mattel," stated the 2016 XXL Freshman, who is also being looked at for a lead role in the film. "I played Uno as a kid and still do today, so to spin that into a movie based on the Atlanta hip hop scene I came out of is really special. It hits close to home for me."

Yachty, who recently released a cereal box with Reese Puffs, isn't the only Quality Control artist taking on the project. Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Pierre "P" Thomas and Brian Sher of Quality Films will be working alongside the rapper to help mold the project.

Robbie Brenner, the executive producer at Mattel Films, is excited the toy company to have the record label involved.

"At Mattel Films, we are looking to explore stories that bring our brands to life in unexpected ways," said Brenner. "Uno is a game that transcends generations and cultures and we look forward to partnering with Lil Yachty, as well as with Coach, P, and Brian Sher, to transform the classic Uno game into a comedic action adventure."

This forthcoming project is not Yachty's first time in the movie industry. The 23-year-old rapper got some experience doing voice acting in Teen Titans Go! To the Movies and How High 2.