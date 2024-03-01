Lil Wayne Claims He Was Treated Poorly at Los Angeles Lakers Game for Insisting the Team Should Get Rid of Anthony Davis

Lil Wayne is claiming he was treated poorly as last night's Los Angels Lakers game due to his past comments about the team's star power forward Anthony Davis.

Lil Wayne Complains About Treatment at Lakers Game

On Friday (March 1), Lil Wayne went on X, formerly known as Twitter, and lambasted his experience at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards game on Thursday (night).

"Wow! Got treated like s**t at the Laker game just now," Wayne tweeted below. "But I figured they’d do me that sooner or later either bc of what i said abt AD or simply bc they don’t fwm which I been got that vibe from em as well so all good I get it. F**k em. It isn’t what it isn’t. I’m used to it."

Lil Wayne's Comment About Anthony Davis

Lil Wayne's comments about Anthony Davis came on one of his recent recurring appearances on Fox Sports' Undisputed.

"If you ask me, if the Lakers want to be a championship team...you gotta get rid of AD," Tune said on the show. "Because he AD. Plain and simple. You don't want to criticize because it's a health [issue], it's whatever it is. You don't want to say he soft. So, whatever it is, it's AD."

Check out Lil Wayne complaining about the treatment he received at last night's Lakers game and his comments about AD below.

See Lil Wayne Complaining About Treatment at Lakers Game

See Lil Wayne's Comments About AD