Lil Wayne Reveals His Favorite Jay-Z Verse and It Might Surprise You

Lil Wayne reveals his favorite Jay-Z verse on a recent episode of YG's podcast and the rapper's choice might surprise you.

Lil Wayne Tells Favorite Hov Bars

On Feb. 8, Lil Wayne was a guest on the second episode of YG's 4Hunnid Podcast. During the sit-down, which can be seen below, YG asks Tunechi some either-or hip-hop-related questions. After a question about Jay-Z and The Notorious B.I.G., YG's cohost asks the Louisiana rapper what is his favorite Jigga verse?

"My favorite verse from Hov is from a song called 'Lucky Me.' It was from In My Lifetime, Vol. 1," Wayne quickly responds around the 1:02:10 mark of the video below.

Lil Wayne Loves Jay-Z's In My Lifetime Vol. 1

Though Jay-Z's sophomore album is generally listed in the middle of the pack on most Jay-Z albums ranked lists, Wayne has an affinity for the LP. In 2020, he told Rolling Stone he has lyrics from that album tattooed on his body.

"It was the first album where I actually had the car that the rapper was talking about," he said. "Jay was talking so crazy on there, he went bananas on that album. I got lyrics from that album tattooed on me. That album stuck with me for real."

Wayne also raps lyrics to the Hov track on the closing of their 2008 collab "Mr. Carter."

See Lil Wayne reveal his favorite Jay-Z verse below.

Watch YG's 4Hunnid Podcast With Lil Wayne