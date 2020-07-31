Lil Uzi Vert, Pop Smoke, DaBaby Producer JW Lucas Disrespects Breonna Taylor, Says She Was Involved With Drug Dealers

JW Lucas, the producer responsible for tracks for Lil Uzi Vert ("XO Tour Llif3"), Pop Smoke ("The Woo"), DaBaby ("Can't Stop") and more, is catching major heat on social media after making some disparaging comments about Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police officers in Louisville, Ky. back in March.

A now-deleted tweet Lucas posted, which began circulating via social media on Thursday (July 30), shows the producer questioning why people are seeking justice for the late 24-year-old emergency room technician. Taylor was shot and killed by police when they raided her home on March 13 while conducting a "no-knock" warrant as part of a narcotics investigation.

According to a report from WHAS 11, officers raided Taylor's home because she was named on a warrant that officers obtained to search for drugs, weapons, electronics and mail related to illegal drug activity. Law enforcement claims they saw their main suspect, a man named Jamarcus Glover, go into Taylor's home and leave with a package. Police say Glover left the home and went to another, which is known to be a "drug house." The warrant reportedly says a U.S. Postal Inspector verified that Glover was receiving packages at Taylor's home and that it wasn't uncommon for drug traffickers to have packages sent to other addresses. When the officers raided Taylor's home, Glover had already been arrested at another location.

"Why is the world asking for justice for #BreonnaTalyor....," he tweet began. "Ofcourse she shouldn't have lost her life....but do you realize that she was involved with multiple drug dealers who were using her house as a trap spot? If you sign up for that life there are consequences."

Lucas quickly received backlash via social media for the disrespectful comment from the #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor movement, which has been launched because the three members of the Louisville Metro Police department responsible for her death—Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and officers Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove—have not been arrested.

The producer continued to share his thoughts on Taylor's murder in a series of follow-up tweets.

"It is terrible Breonna lost her life, and as I said earlier I believe the cops may have mishandled the raid and been aggressive after being fired on," Lucas tweeted. "With that being said what is the punishment the world is calling for. Those men were on the job and have families as well."

He continued: “If I angered anyone with my tweets regarding the Breonna Taylor case I do apologize. My intent is to point out the [misinformation] regarding the case and to bring awareness that this case is being sensationalized for political purposes and to cause confusion near an election.”

Lucas concluded his tweets saying that there "has to be consequences for people selling crack or any hard drugs in our communities" and that he has removed his initial tweet.

However, Lucas didn't end the conversation with the aforementioned tweets. He also spoke on people calling for him to be canceled and artists who have worked with him to end their professional relationships with him.

"There's nothing racist about me," he said on Instagram Live. "You ever hear me speaking on White...do you think I have any connection to my ancestry? To the color of my skin? No, I don't. And there needs to be reform on policing. They should've never gone in the house. I'm against raiding, but these are the laws that are passed. Ain't no finishing me."

He then asserted that he won't be a victim of cancel culture.

"’Cause you cancel someone else doesn't increase your own certainty," he added. "The fuck? Y'all ain't canceling shit. I'ma be out here. I'm much bigger than music. This is bigger than music, period. You muthafuckas is some sheep. Ain't nothing done about me. I'm out here fighting for the cause, for real. All of you talking about canceled, talking about culture vultures. You muthafuckas is some goofies."

This afternoon (July 31), Lucas issued an apology on his Instagram page, saying that the "timing and nature" of his comments were insensitive to Breonna Taylor, her family and those fighting for justice in her unsolved case.

JW Lucas' Twitter bio says he is responsible for production on Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3," Pop Smoke's "The Woo," DaBaby's "Can't Stop" and Jack Harlow's "What's Poppin." However, a tweet is circulating online of Jack claiming Lucas didn't actually produce the record. He says the beatmakers for the track are Jetsonmade and Pooh Beatz. Los the Producer is also listed on the production credits for the track.

"I've never met or spoken to that JW Lucas person," Harlow wrote, seemingly dissociating from the producer. "And he didn't even produce WHATS POPPIN. Jetson and Pooh made it. That's all."

Rapper Nessly hopped on Twitter amid the controversy to request that his record label, Republic Records, remove his track "Bungee Jump! (Interlude)" from all streaming services, suggesting that Lucas was responsible for making the beat. Nessly says he wants no connection to anyone who isn't in support of the Black community as they fight for justice against inequality.

"Regarding JW Lucas," he began in the tweet he posted today. "I am calling Republic Records / Universal to remove my song "Bungee Jump" from all platforms. I don’t want any associations to anyone who can’t empathize with what’s going on in the black community yet profits from it."

However, according to TM88, who produced Nessly's track with Cubeatz, Lucas didn't contribute to the track, unbeknownst to Nessly.

"He ain’t make bungee jump kidd," TM wrote to Nessly.

To this, Nessly replied, "Even worse.. he been tryna claim that from day one saying he did the melody with y’all. Bra Is clout DEMON. Getting what he deserves now."

Activist Tamika Mallory has called out Lucas as well. Mallory, along with YBN Cordae, Mysonne, Trae Tha Truth and reality TV stars Yandy Smith and Porsha Williams, were recently arrested while attending a protest in Louisville, Ky. demanding justice for the murder of Breonna Taylor.