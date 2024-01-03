Lil Nas X Responds to Dave Chappelle Bit About Nas X in New Comedy Special The Dreamer

Lil Nas X has responded to Dave Chappelle's bit about Nas X in the comedian's new comedy special Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer.

Lil Nas X Reacts to Dave Chappelle Bit

On Wednesday morning (Jan. 3), Lil Nas X finally weighed in on being the subject of one of Dave Chappelle's bits in his new Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer comedy special on Netflix.

"Yall gotta let call me by your name go, me and the devil broke up 3 years ago. yall acting like children of divorce," the Georgia artist posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, referencing his video for "Montero" where he made headlines for giving the Devil a lap dance.

Dave Chappelle's Lil Nas X Joke

Dave Chappelle's new Netflix comedy special debuted on Sunday (Dec. 31). In the new stand-up, Dave tells a story about meeting Lil Nas X at a party.

"I know a dreamer when I see one, and I met many powerful dreamers in my life, none more powerful than the man who calls himself Lil Nas X," Chappelle began. "I met this n***a at a party. I had no idea who he was. The minute he walked in that party I knew I was in his dream. Everybody in the party was another dreamer. Everyone was famous, but when that n***a walked in he was dressed like C3PO, he was shining!"

He continued, "Everybody was like, 'Oh my God, there he is! It's Lil Nas X, ah!' I didn't know who he was, and for some reason out of all those dreamers he walked right up to me and he said, 'I tried to get you in my video.' I didn't know what the f**k he was talking about. I said, 'What? What video?' And he just looked at me like, 'You know what video,' and walked away. And I watched him walk away. I said, 'Man this n***a is having a very powerful dream.'"

Dave later referenced Lil Nas X, joking that the rapper told his teacher he wanted to be the "gayest n***a that ever lived" when he grew up and brought up the "Montero" storyline.

Check Out Lil Nas X's response to Dave Chappelle's bit about him in Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer below.

