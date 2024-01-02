Dave Chappelle Describes Funny Encounter With Lil Nas X in The Dreamer Netflix Special

Dave Chappelle does a bit on his new Netflix special where he describes a funny encounter he had with Lil Nas X at a party.

Dave Chappelle Describes Funny Encounter With Lil Nas X

On Sunday (Dec. 31), Dave Chappelle released his latest Netflix special titled The Dreamer. In one part of the special, the comic took a moment to speak about a funny interaction he had with the Montero rapper.

"I know a dreamer when I see one, and I met many powerful dreamers in my life, none more powerful than the man who calls himself Lil Nas X," Chappelle began in the clip below. "I met this n***a at a party. I had no idea who he was. The minute he walked in that party I knew I was in his dream. Everybody in the party was another dreamer. Everyone was famous, but when that n***a walked in he was dressed like C3PO, he was shining!"

He continued, "Everybody was like, 'Oh my God, there he is! It's Lil Nas X, ah!' I didn't know who he was, and for some reason out of all those dreamers he walked right up to me and he said, 'I tried to get you in my video.' I didn't know what the f**k he was talking about. I said, 'What? What video?' And he just looked at me like, 'You know what video,' and walked away. And I watched him walk away. I said, 'Man this n***a is having a very powerful dream.'"

Lil Nas X hasn't responded to the bit, but Chappelle closed out the special by sharing a picture he and the rapper took together. Both of them appeared in good spirits.

Lil Nas X Responds to Backlash After Previewing Christian Song

Chappelle's comments come as Lil Nas X gets ready to drop a new religious song. He previewed the track on X, formerly known as Twitter, back in November and drew a ton of backlash.

"Father stretch my hands/The lonely road seems to last the longest," Lil Nas X sings in a clip of the track. "Help me with my plans/Everything seems to go to nowhere."

"Y’all mind if i enter my christian era?" Lil Nas X asked in the post's caption. Trolls quickly flooded X with criticism, and said Lil Nas X's sexuality meant he couldn't make Christian songs.

He went on to call out a troll for being a "christian correctional officer," before adding another tweet in response.

"Y’all see everything i do as a gimmick," he wrote. "When in reality im just an artist expressing myself in different ways. whether im a cowboy, gay, satanic, or now christian y’all find a problem! y’all don’t police nobody else art like mine. y’all hate me because im fun cute and petite."

The song would be Lil Nas X's first new music since "Star Walkin'," which he made to promote a League of Legends esports competition.

Watch Dave Chappelle talk about interacting with Lil Nas X below.

