Lil’ Kim Wants to Know Who Got the Panties She Tossed Into Crowd

Lil Kim wants to know which lucky fan was the recipient of the worn panties she threw into the crowd at the One MusicFest in Atlanta over the weekend.

Lil' Kim Inquires About Underwear

Lil' Kim had a time in Atlanta this week, which included her performing at the annual One MusicFest over the weekend along with artists like Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Kodak Black, Coi Leray and others. On Friday (Nov. 3), the Queen Bee bid farewell to the ATL in a social media post highlighting her trip. While thanking the city for showing her a good time, she also had another question.

"Atlanta thank you for your energy it was amazing despite the technical difficulties that was out of my control," Kim captioned the video on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Btw, who got my panties?"

Lil' Kim had the internet going nuts over the weekend when video surfaced of her removing her panties during her 2023 One MusicFest set. In the clip, which can be seen below, Kim notified the crowd of a wardrobe malfunction during a break in the action.

"How ’bout this," she told the crowd while removing a black thong and tossing it into the crowd before launching into her 1996 song "No Time."

See video of Lil' Kim throwing her panties into the crowd during her performance at the 2023 One MusicFest below.

Watch a Clip Lil' Kim's One MusicFest Performance