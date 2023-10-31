Lil' Kim left a fan with an intimate parting gift after she threw her underwear into the crowd during a recent performance.

Lil' Kim Throws Panties Into Crowd at Show

On Oct. 28, Lil' Kim was one of several hip-hop artists who performed at the One Music Festival at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. At one point during the show, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rap veteran paused and notified the crowd of a wardrobe malfunction. Apparently, her underwear, which were being worn outside of her tights, were slipping down. So, she decided to remove her panties.

"How ’bout this," she told the crowd while removing the panties, which can be seen in the video below. After taking the thong off, she tosses the garment into the crowd before launching into her 1996 song "No Time."

Social Media Reacts to Lil' Kim Taking Off Panties at Show

People on social media have been weighing in on the viral video.

"Who got Lil Kim panties," one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted on Monday (Oct. 30).

"2023 Lil Kim panties hit me in the crowd and imma be irritated," another person commented.

"I want them panties period prob smell like starburst," another tweet reads.

See video of Lil' Kim removing her underwear and throwing it into the crowd at her One Music Festival performance below.

Watch Video From Lil' Kim's One Music Festival Set and See Reactions