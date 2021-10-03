Lil Durk Confuses Everyone With Certified Lover Boy and Donda Comment

Lil Durk has people confused with a recent Instagram caption that references Drake and Kanye West's new albums.

On Sunday (Oct. 3), Durkio posted a series of photos of himself on his Instagram page. The caption of the post has people scratching their heads. "Ask my bitch I was a CLB before it was a DONDA," he wrote, referring to Aubrey and Yeezy's recently released No. 1 LPs. The statement without context left many people confused. Was it a shot at Kanye? A notice of alignment with Drake amidst Drizzy and Yeezy's latest fallout?

"What do this nigga be talking bout," someone commented along with two crying laughing emojis.

"Lmao wtf kinda caption is this like what does this mean," another person added.

"Ye boutta remove him from DONDA," another post read, pointing to Durk's appearance on the Donda track, "Jonah."

"That caption make no sense," another confused fan posted.

The last picture in the slide is the same photo Durk recently posted on his Twitter page announcing a collab with Lyrical Lemonade. So, there's a chance the Chicago rapper could be alluding to that in the IG caption, but without more context it's hard to tell.

Durk must be feeling himself at the moment. Earlier this month, it was reported that he had the most Billboard Hot 100 entries of any artist in 2021. He is tied for the lead for most nominations with nine at the upcoming 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, which airs on Tuesday (Oct. 5). His nods include Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse, Best Collaboration, Best Hip Hop Video, Best Duo and more.