Lil Baby Named Top Songwriter of 2020 So Far

Lil Baby's pen game hasn't gone unnoticed.

According to a report from Music Business Worldwide on Wednesday (May 13), the Atlanta native holds the tile of the top songwriter for 2020, so far. Lil Baby was untouchable during the year's first quarter—January, February and March.

The National Music Publishers Association partners with the RIAA's Gold and Platinum program to determine and certify the songwriters and publishers of RIAA-certified records. RIAA's song eligibility is calculated by sales and on-demand streams, of which gold is 500,000 units, platinum is one million and multi-platinum is above one million.

“Our new, quarterly announcements identify empirically the top songwriters in music today," NMPA President and CEO David Israelite said in a statement. “We are thrilled for all of the newly minted Gold & Platinum writers, particularly Lil Baby who has had a phenomenal Q1 run. Music is more meaningful than ever as we all search for joy and connection through this difficult time, and we are incredibly grateful to these writers and their publishers.”

Lil Baby, who is signed to Universal Music Publishing Group, has 22 RIAA certifications in total. "Thank you very much to my QC team / Wolfpack / 4PF, UMPG, my family, friends and all my fans for keeping me going to write these hits," he added.

As of April 2020, the Quality Control artist has platinum certifications for singles "Sum 2 Prove" and "Woah." Baby's 2017 single "My Dawg" was certified platinum in February. His debut album, Harder Than Ever, which dropped in 2018, has gone platinum as well. The highly-decorated rapper additionally received gold plaques for his albums My Turn, Street Gossip and Too Hard.

Lil Baby has very little to prove because his RIAA certifications speak for itself.