Lil Baby Appears to Respond to Young Thug’s Dad Telling Baby to Shut Up About Gunna

Lil Baby has appeared to respond to Young Thug's dad, who told the rapper to "shut the f**k up" when it came to speaking on Gunna's snitching allegations.

On Friday (Dec. 22), a since-deleted comment from Baby was captured by Akademiks on The Shade Room's Instagram post. TSR's post detailed comments Young Thug's father made against Lil Baby, and Baby in turn wrote "IYKYK." The acronym stands for "if you know you know."

It's unclear exactly what the comment means, but is in response to shots Young Thug's dad threw at Baby during an interview with legal affairs journalist Infamous Sylvia on Tuesday (Dec. 19). During the talk, Jeffery Williams Sr. addressed Lil Baby dissing Gunna on his song "350."

"He need to shut the f**k up, ’cause he don't know what's going on," Thug's father said. "He going off a what he heard. Ask Lil Baby has he ever come to a court date. That's what I want y'all to ask these goddamn rappers and these bloggers with this snitch s**t."

He continued: "When have y'all went to a court date to support Slime?...Go on their social media pages and say, 'Why in the f**k haven't you been to the courthouse to support your dude?' And I guarantee you won't get an answer."

Lil Baby Throws Shots at Gunna

Gunna made headlines after he made a plea deal in the YSL RICO case last winter by admitting YSL is a violent street gang in court. Over the summer, Lil Baby seemed to take shots at Gunna in a song snippet. Earlier in December, video surfaced of Lil Baby saying "F**k the rats" when his "Drip Too Hard" collab with Gunna was played during a performance.

