Lil Baby Says He’s Offended by Rappers Who Offer Less Than $100,000 for a Verse

Lil Baby has standards and he will accept nothing less.

The Atlanta rapper knows he is one of the hottest artists in the rap game right now and wants to be paid as such. Otherwise, he will feel some type of way. On Sunday (July 26), the My Turn rhymer offered his thoughts on his high asking price. "Ima feel offended if you want a verse from me but don’t got a 100k .... 'respect my hustle,'" he posted.

Insinuating $100,000 for a verse from him is well worth the investment, he added, "An 100k cheap by the way do your streaming research."

Last month, Lil Baby announced he was upping his feature price to $100,000. "At this point it’s safe to say I want 100k for a feature," he wrote on Twitter. A short while after he posted the tweet, Pierre "P" Thomas, the CEO of Quality Control Music, the label Baby is signed to told Baby that he needs to increase the amount. "200k," Pee wrote.

The Quality Control rapper's stock has definitely risen over the past year or so. His newest album, My Turn, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and has spent a total of 20 weeks in the top 10.

Lil Baby isn't the only rapper raising his prices during the pandemic. Lil Durk recently announced he is charging $100,000 a show once shows and touring is allowed. "I’m going up 100k a show when they say we can do em," he posted on Twitter earlier this month. "Remember this tweet," he added.

Come correct.