Lids Celebrates the Headwear Community with Its First-Ever Fitted Class

Lids, the home of headwear, is celebrating the latest crop of individuals shaping the future of fitted hat culture with its inaugural "Fitted Class." The first-of-its-kind initiative honors 11 trailblazers across the country redefining what it means to be part of the fitted community. These cultural catalysts are not just collectors or enthusiasts; they are creators, innovators and storytellers pushing the boundaries of creativity and individuality.

Every fitted hat tells a story. Whether mirroring their favorite athlete, embracing the latest fashion trends or paying homage to their teams and personal style, these individuals wear their fitteds as an extension of their identity.

Fitted headwear has long been a cornerstone of hip-hop culture, a symbol of authenticity and self-expression. From the streets of New York to the West Coast, fitted hats have adorned the heads of icons across sports, fashion and hip-hop, becoming an emblem of individuality. Lids' Fitted Class celebrates this enduring cultural phenomenon and the individuals who continue to elevate and redefine its significance.

To learn more about this year’s class, visit the special XXL x Lids landing page to read interviews and learn how each member's passion, creativity and influence earned them this prestigious recognition. From their extensive collections to their custom designs and their candid content, each honoree has had a distinct impact on the fitted community.

As Lids looks to the future, the question arises: Who should be part of the next Fitted Class?

This editorial is presented by Lids.