Basketball Player LiAngelo Ball’s Viral Song ‘Tweaker’ Has Everyone From Lil Yachty to the Detroit Lions Partying Like It’s 2005

Basketball player LiAngelo Ball's foray into rapping has resulted in the viral hit "Tweaker," which has hilariously taken over the internet and has everyone from Lil Yachty to the Detroit Lions partying like it's 2005.

New LiAngelo Ball (G3) Song Goes Viral

On Jan. 3, Ball, who goes by the rap name G3, officially released the new track after teasing it online. The song, which is produced by Kunica and Glockiecheez, finds the California native rapping in a Southern drawl over a bouncy beat that sounds like it would fit right in in the late 1990s, early 2000s.

"I might swerve, bend that corner, woah-woah," he raps on the infectious chorus. "B***h, hold on tight 'cause I tweak and this b***h, start lettin' sh*t go/And I heard that she wanna show-ow/Me who she be, I'm kinda fuckin' with it, show me some mo/B***h, we tatted head to toe, could give a f**k, the story wrote/You wanna tweak? Get up with me and I'ma show you how that go/Like the money in my pockets blow-ow/They havin' convos about me, these p*ssy n*ggas don't know."

The song has spread online like wildfire, with many people joking about the track's time capsule vibes.

"The only appropriate way to listen to LiAngelo Ball’s new track," one person captioned a photo of a compact disk with the song title on it on X.

"Gelo Ball got the whole internet dressing like 2000s again to his song ‘Tweaker’," someone else posted.

Even celebrities have gotten in on the fun. Lil Yachty posted a video on social media of himself dancing to the contagious cut. Members of the Detroit Lions played the song in the locker room to celebrate their victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday (Jan. 5).

"Tweaker is the new 'Put That Sh*t On'," Freddie Gibbs recently opined about the track on X, referencing former NFL player Antonio Brown's viral hit.

There is so much hype surrounding the song that G3 has been booked to perform at Rolling Loud California in March. The song has already had a bit of controversy as LiAngelo's brother, NBA player Lonzo Ball, is listed as a cowriter on the song. However, he has denied helping pen the track.

Check out social media reactions to LiAngelo Ball's viral new song "Tweaker" below.

See Reactions to LiAngelo Ball's "Tweaker"