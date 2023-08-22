Lauryn Hill is getting ready to embark on a tour in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her classic debut album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Lauryn Hill Announces The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour

On Tuesday (Aug. 22), Lauryn Hill revealed she is set to take her show on the road. The former Fugees front woman will be going on a 17-date tour titled The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour. Beginning next month, on Sept. 8, Ms. Hill will perform five dates in Australia as well as 12 North American dates in cities like Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia and more. The Fugees will also reunite for several of the show dates.

"The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator," Lauryn Hill explained in a press release about the seminal offering. "I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past."

She continues: "I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music. I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way."

Presale tickets for the tour begin on Wednesday for Citi cardmembers until Thursday (Aug. 24) via www.citientertainment.com. General tickets can be purchased beginning on Friday (Aug. 25).

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Album

Released on Aug. 25, 1998, Lauryn Hill's debut solo album is one of the most decorated albums is hip-hop history. The LP won five out of 10 nominations at the 1999 Grammy Awards including Album of the Year, Best R&B Album, Best New Artist, and Best R&B Song and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for "Doo Wop (That Thing)." In 2021, the album was certified diamond by the RIAA.

Read More: A Guide to Rappers Touring in 2023

See the dates for Lauryn Hill's Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour below.

Lauryn Hill's Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour Dates

Sept. 8 - Minneapolis - Mystic Lake

Sept. 23 - New York - Global Citizen Festival

Oct. 1 - Gold Coast, AUS - Promiseland Festival

Oct. 3 - Melbourne, AUS - Rod Laver Arena (with Koffee)

Oct. 5 - Sydney, AUS - Kudos Banks Arena (with Koffee)

Oct. 7 - Auckland, NZ - Eden Festival

Oct. 17 - Newark, N.J. - Prudential Center (with Fugees)

Oct. 19 - Brooklyn, N.Y. - Barclays (with Fugees)

Oct. 21 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena (with Fugees)

Oct. 23 - Philadelphia - Wells Fargo Arena (with Fugees)

Oct. 26 - Toronto, ON - Scotia (with Fugees)

Oct. 28 - Chicago - United Center (with Fugees)

Oct. 30 - Fort Worth, Texas - Dickies Arena (with Fugees)

Nov. 2 - Denver - Ball Arena (with Fugees)

Nov. 5 - Los Angeles - Kia Forum (with Fugees)

Nov. 7 Oakland, Calif. - Oakland Arena (with Fugees)

Nov. 9 - Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena (with Fugees)