Kodak Black’s Arrest Has Cost Him More Than $300,000 in Missed Shows

Kodak Black is losing out on some major cash, as a result of his recent arrest.

The Florida rapper is in high demand when it comes to doing shows, and he has missed out on a number of gigs while he sits behind bars. According to TMZ, The Project Baby has had to forfeit about $300,000. The site reports Kodak as making $50,000 a show. By the next time he shows up in court, he will have missed six shows that he had scheduled.

TMZ also revealed the items on Kodak's tour rider, which include the following: dressing room equipped with PS4 or Xbox with Madden and NBA 2K games, a bottle of Patron, 12 bottles of Perrier-Jouet and golden Oreos.

Black's lawyers are trying their hardest to get the rapper out of lock up. He was arrested at his last court appearance and accused of violating his probation by visiting a strip club, and going to a boxing match in Las Vegas, where he walked out Adrien Broner before the fight.

“We are vigorously defending this, and hopefully it’ll be resolved next week,” said Kodak’s lawyer Allan Stephen Zamren, who argued that both events were promotional in nature and work related.

Back in August, Kodak was sentenced to one year of house arrest and five years probation on charges of false imprisonment, robbery without a weapon, operating a vehicle without a viable license, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and possession of marijuana.

He is still facing a charge of criminal sexual conduct in Florence, S.C.

