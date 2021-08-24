Kid Cudi Shares Heartbreaking Statement Revealing His Dog Freshie Has Died

Kid Cudi has shared news with his fans regarding the loss of his four-legged best friend, Freshie.

Cudder uploaded a lengthy Twitter post early Tuesday morning (Aug. 24), mourning the passing of his canine pal, which he got around the time he starred on HBO's How to Make It in America.

"I got some sad news yall," he tweeted. "Freshie is gone. He left us a few days ago peacefully at home surrounded by his family. I held his hand and whispered in his ear to let him know I was there while he slipped away. I told him he was a special boy, my best friend, that he was perfect and that I loved him and I'll miss him so so much. I felt his last breath. Fresh has been in my life since 2010. I got him when the producers of How to Make It in America told me my character for 2nd season would sell weed and walk dogs. I had no previous interaction w dogs prior, other than giving one a pet if my friends had one at their place."

The Kids See Ghosts artist went on to explain how long he had Freshie and the impact the dog had on the Cleveland rapper's life.

"I was truly nervous around dogs and I wanted to be comfortable onset w them so it felt legit," he continued. "I was Domingo Dean, the dog walker/weed dealer. After I got Freshie, I was wayyy more comfortable w the dogs onset. It worked. But at the time time I had no idea I would have such a best friend in my life. Hes been here for 11 years, and my life has been one hell of a rollercoaster this whole time. Freshie was with me through it all everyday. He loved me."

Cudi added: "He really did. He came up and licked me if I was crying, he loved to lay in bed w me, he was always by my side or close by. He was my [guardian] angel. Nights I'd want to cut myself, I'd see Freshie and I couldn't do it. He would stare at me when I would have a knife to my stomach, eyes glaring at me tellin me to put the knife down. My life will be a lil more empty with him gone. To anyone that has lost a pet, I feel your pain."

Kid Cudi also shared images and a video of Freshie via his social media, which can be seen below.