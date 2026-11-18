Kevin Gates has been ordered to pay his ex-wife Dreka Gates $94,223 a month in child and spousal support, though it may not be.a permanent number.

Court documents filed Monday (Nov. 16) and obtained by XXL revealed that Kevin was initially ordered in June to pay Dreka $56,997 per month in spousal support and $37,226 in child support. The amounts were calculated using Kevin's reported monthly income of $184,707 at the time of the hearing. However, the court has since determined that his income may actually have been lower due to royalties he received during that period.

As a result, the judge has ordered the former couple to recalculate the support payments using an adjusted monthly income of approximately $54,496 for April through June. The revised figures will also affect the amounts Kevin has already paid for those months.

For July through November, the court estimated Kevin's monthly income at approximately $75,000. Dreka's attorneys have been instructed to prepare updated calculations using the revised income figures so the child and spousal support payments can be adjusted accordingly.

Despite the six-figure support order, Kevin previously indicated he wasn't concerned about the financial arrangements. During an appearance on The TMZ Podcast in October, the rapper said he gives the people he loves everything and wouldn't stop doing so just because he and Dreka had separated.

Dreka initially filed for divorce in July of 2025, citing irreconcilable differences, after 10 years of marriage. Kevin appeared to confirm their separation on the 2022 track "Bad for Me." However, in divorce docs, Kevin maintained the couple was never legally married.

In October of 2025, Dreka filed court documents seeking over $70,000 a month for child and spousal support. She also alleged that Kevin stopped paying for their children's private school and property taxes in 2021 and started to "dismantle the financial foundation of their family." She also asked to be the primary physical custodian of their children: 13-year-old Islah and 12-year-old Khaza.

XXL has reached out to Kevin Gates' team for comment.

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